Crabel Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 922.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,358 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

