Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $41.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.9% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.0% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $440.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.59.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

