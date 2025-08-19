Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,733,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,743.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2%

FDX stock opened at $227.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day moving average of $231.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

