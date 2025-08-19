Bank OZK Purchases 1,521 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Bank OZK raised its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $307.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.33 and a 200 day moving average of $289.90. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The firm has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

