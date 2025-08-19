Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.