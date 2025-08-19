Versor Investments LP Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

