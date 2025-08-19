Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 334 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

