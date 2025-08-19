Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Welltower Trading Down 0.2%

Welltower stock opened at $162.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.18 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

