Korea Investment CORP Sells 145,205 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,205 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $57,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

