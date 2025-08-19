Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 3,510 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:GS opened at $730.47 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $749.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

