Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 30.2% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Stryker worth $95,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Elefante Mark B acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.38. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

