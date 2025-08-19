The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,779,000 after buying an additional 284,761 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 66,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

DIS opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

