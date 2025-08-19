Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 738,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after buying an additional 172,722 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust increased its position in Texas Instruments by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,770,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Texas Instruments by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $194.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

