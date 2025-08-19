Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in General Motors Company $GM

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,585.70. This trade represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

