Bank OZK Sells 473 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Bank OZK reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

