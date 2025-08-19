Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.