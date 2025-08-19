Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 67,362 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after buying an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,367,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,881,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 74,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,683,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,923,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3308 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

