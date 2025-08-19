Bank OZK Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Bank OZK cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

