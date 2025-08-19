Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,179,995 Intel Corporation $INTC

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,179,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,508,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

INTC stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

