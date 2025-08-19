Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Increases Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $114,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

