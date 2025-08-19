Groupama Asset Managment Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in CME Group were worth $37,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $270.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.44 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

