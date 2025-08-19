Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $21.19 Million Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $552,814.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,949,064.08. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,349,549 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.88.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $247.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.51. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

