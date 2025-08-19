ZEGA Investments LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

ZEGA Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Finland boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

IVV stock opened at $646.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $625.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $649.31. The firm has a market cap of $651.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

