Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Amer Sports updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.770-0.820 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.220 EPS.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:AS opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.31.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AS. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 44.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after buying an additional 358,536 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 103.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 276.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities set a $44.30 price target on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AS

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.