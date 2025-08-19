8,808 Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.88. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

