Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 656 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $890.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $964.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $932.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,038 shares of company stock worth $5,971,973. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

