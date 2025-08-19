Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 520 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $265.13 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.39 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

