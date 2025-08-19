Brooklyn Investment Group Sells 529 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Brooklyn Investment Group cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

