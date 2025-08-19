Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.2% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 47,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 2,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 13,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2%

HON stock opened at $216.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average is $216.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

