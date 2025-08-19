Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 15,591 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,591 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. First American Bank grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:LMT opened at $440.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.