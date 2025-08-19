Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 1,558 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $426.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.03 and a 200-day moving average of $427.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.88 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.