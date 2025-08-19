Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 43 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $394.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

