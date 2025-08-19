Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $66,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $728.06 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $319.07 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

Read Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.