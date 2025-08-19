1,225 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Purchased by LeConte Wealth Management LLC

LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.4% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $767.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $725.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.18, for a total value of $814,231.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.80, for a total value of $11,517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 222,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,608,999. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,732 shares of company stock worth $199,652,003. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.