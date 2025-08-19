Corient IA LLC Invests $548,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 950 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $706,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 60,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $325,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.18, for a total transaction of $814,231.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.80, for a total transaction of $11,517,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 222,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,608,999. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,732 shares of company stock worth $199,652,003. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $767.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $725.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

