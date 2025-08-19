Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,618 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,061 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $41,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 4,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ADSK opened at $289.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.61.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

