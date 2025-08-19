Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases Shares of 1,592 Aon plc $AON

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.18.

AON Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AON stock opened at $365.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

