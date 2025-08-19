HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 390,393 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 390,393 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,124,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,338,405,000 after buying an additional 1,148,580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,265,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,737,602,000 after buying an additional 513,058 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,684 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

