Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG is CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $209.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $210.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

