1,875 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $155.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $158.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.71.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

