RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 68,848 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 18,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after acquiring an additional 542,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,733,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $122,038,000 after acquiring an additional 318,448 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2%

FDX stock opened at $227.72 on Tuesday. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.52 and a 200 day moving average of $231.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

