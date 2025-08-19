RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.