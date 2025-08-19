Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $97,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2972 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.