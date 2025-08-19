Critical Analysis: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) vs. Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regional Management and Capital One Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management $588.50 million 0.63 $41.23 million $3.47 10.86 Capital One Financial $42.75 billion 3.23 $4.75 billion $1.95 110.78

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Regional Management. Regional Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

98.9% of Regional Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Regional Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regional Management and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management 5.68% 10.91% 2.05% Capital One Financial N/A 10.01% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Regional Management and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management 0 1 1 0 2.50 Capital One Financial 0 4 13 3 2.95

Regional Management currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.75%. Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $238.8125, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Regional Management.

Dividends

Regional Management pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Regional Management pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regional Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Regional Management has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regional Management beats Capital One Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products. The company also provides insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, its loans are sourced through branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, and digital partners, as well as its consumer website. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.