Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 85,556 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of General Motors worth $40,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,585.70. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

