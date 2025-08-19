Senator Investment Group LP Sells 395,723 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,723 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,454. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

