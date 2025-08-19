Groupama Asset Managment Reduces Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

CRH Stock Up 0.7%

CRH stock opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

