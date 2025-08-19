JT Stratford LLC Purchases 1,207 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,678 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 596,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,284,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IEF stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.