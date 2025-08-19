AT&T Inc. $T Position Reduced by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 59,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 350.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 128,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

