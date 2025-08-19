Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 422,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

